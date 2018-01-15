CTX banquet held to honor outstanding businesses and employees

(Source: Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas)

For the Jan. 15 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Jose Palacios, a Project Manager at Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas.

During the interview, Palacios explained the services offered to job seekers and employers through Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas and the Heart of Texas Workforce Development Board.

He also talked about the 20th Annual Awards of Excellence Banquet that will take place Jan. 18.

For more information visit www.hotworkforce.com.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.