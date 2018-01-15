Highway 6 shutdown due to major accident - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Highway 6 shutdown due to major accident

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

College Station police said a major accident on Highway 6 has closed all northbound lanes on Monday morning. 

All lanes of traffic must exit Barron Road.

The accident happened North of William D. Fitch Parkway. 

Police said the lanes were reopened by 9:30 a.m. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly