TxDOT crews start pretreating roads for upcoming weather conditions

TxDOT said that they are pretreating roadways for the possible winter weather conditions coming later this week.

TxDOT spokesperson Jodi Wheatley said crews have started to put out brine for ice control over the weekend.

Wheatley said crews have been on 24-hour patrol since the pretreatment to re-treat any areas where it's washed off or been thrown off by traffic.

Wheatley said I-35 and I-14 are a high priority as well as bridges and overpasses.

Besides the brine mix, TxDOT said they use sand, salt, ice chat, and magnesium chloride.

TxDOT is asking the public to stay back at least 200 ft. from crew workers.

