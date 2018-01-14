Winter weather forecast on Tuesday

With an arctic front barrelling through Central Texas late Monday and ushering in significantly colder air and blustery conditions overnight Tuesday, the forecast for your Tuesday has changed a bit,

Parts of Central Texas remain under a Winter Storm Warning, while other parts have been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hill, Bosque, McLennan, Coryell, Bell and Falls counties this Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Navarro, Limestone, Freestone, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Brazos, Burleson, Robertson and Milam counties this Tuesday.

On Tuesday, temperatures are not expected to warm above freezing. We will see a gradual clearing from north to south this afternoon, it will stay windy out of the north at 10-20 mph, and wind chills will likely stay in the teens for most until they drop into the single digits Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning is expected to be the coldest point of the forecast. Some in the Brazos Valley may have temps in the mid-teens and wind chills in the low-teens. Highs should warm into the mid and upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.

As is the case with almost every winter weather event in Central Texas, the forecast has proven tricky. North of Waco/Temple/Killeen, up toward Hill, Navarro and even Bosque counties (and especially up toward the DFW area), light snow has fallen pretty consistently for several hours. Down south toward the Brazos Valley, including Milam and Robertson counties, precipitation has gradually transitioned from rain to light snow. But for the central part of our viewing area, conditions have remained relatively dry despite significantly cold air filtering in behind the cold front.

The problem for those areas that haven’t seen much precipitation lies mainly with two factors: showers/storms that developed along the front in the early evening hours Monday, and significant wind. The showers and storms that developed early on “ate up” a lot of the moisture and energy we needed for wintry precipitation to follow behind the front. And blustery conditions at the surface have likely prevented wintry precipitation from reaching the ground.

Snow chances will taper off this morning, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. Some sun will be possible, especially the farther north you go, as a gradual clearing from north to south is expected late this afternoon.

Highs are still expected to stay below freezing for most this Tuesday, so there will not be much melting of any snow or ice where areas remain under mostly cloudy skies. Whatever is left on the roads will refreeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temperatures fall into the teens. Some may even see temperatures Wednesday morning in the upper single digits.

Keep your First Alert Weather Apps handy over the next several days. We will continue to update you with the latest information!

