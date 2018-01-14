Winter Storm Watches issued for Central Texas

Another round of wintry weather is expected to move into Central Texas late Monday.

Scattered showers will start developing across Central Texas starting Monday afternoon. This will be ahead of a cold front surging in from the north. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will start falling, and showers will start switching over to freezing rain. Road conditions could start getting messy as early as 9:00-10:00 P.M., especially for areas north of Waco, Temple and Killeen.

As we move closer to midnight, freezing rain will advance southward, and a wintry mix of sleet and snow will start developing across our northern counties.

By the time we head into Tuesday morning, a lot of the freezing rain and sleet will switch over to snow. Accumulations should be fairly light across Central Texas, but there will be enough ice and snow on roads to create hazardous conditions.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect starting late Monday night and lasting through most of Tuesday. Make sure to have those First Alert 25 weather apps downloaded. We'll be pushing alerts leading up to the wintry weather, and throughout the event!

