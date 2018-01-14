Winter Storm Warnings issued for Central Texas

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of Central Texas beginning late tonight and lasting throughout the day on Tuesday.

Scattered showers will start developing across Central Texas starting this afternoon. This will be ahead of a cold front surging in from the north. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures will start falling, and showers will start switching over to freezing rain. Road conditions could start getting messy as early as 9-10 p.m., especially for areas North of Waco, Temple and Killeen.

As we move closer to midnight, freezing rain will advance southward, and a wintry mix of sleet and snow will start developing across our northern counties.

By the time we head into Tuesday morning, a lot of the freezing rain and sleet will switch over to snow. Accumulations are expected to range anywhere from 0.5 inches to 2 inches across Central Texas. Although accumulations are expected to be light, it will enough to provide numerous travel problems throughout the day on Tuesday, and continuing through Wednesday morning.

Here's the latest timing of the wintry weather using our Futuretrack:

We are expecting any winter precip to end once we head towards Tuesday afternoon. Once the clouds clear and drier air filters in, wind chill values will be in the teens and near single digits, with morning lows on Wednesday dropping into the teens.

