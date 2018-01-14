Car crashes into second-story office - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Car crashes into second-story office

SANTA ANA, CA (KTLA/CNN) - A driver managed to crash his car into the second floor of a building on Saturday night.

Police said the driver was speeding and hit a center median that made the car go airborne. It ended up in a dentist's office.

The two people inside the car suffered only minor injuries and were able to get out safety.

Authorities suspect alcohol may have been involved.

