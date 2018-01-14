Car crashes into second-story office

A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea.

(DHA-Depo Photos via AP). A Boeing 737-800 of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines after skidding off the runway downhill towards the sea at the airport in Trabzon, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said all 162 passengers and crew on board ...

Plane dangles off cliff after skidding off runway in Turkey

Police said the driver was speeding and hit a center median that made the car go airborne. (Source: KTLA/CNN)

SANTA ANA, CA (KTLA/CNN) - A driver managed to crash his car into the second floor of a building on Saturday night.

Police said the driver was speeding and hit a center median that made the car go airborne. It ended up in a dentist's office.

The two people inside the car suffered only minor injuries and were able to get out safety.

Authorities suspect alcohol may have been involved.

OCFA in Santa Ana with a vehicle that crashed into the second floor of a small Office building. The vehicle hit the center divider and went airborne and landed into the building. One person self extricated, the other person is still trapped in the vehicle. USAR from OCFA On scene pic.twitter.com/Lm5b4oyCIm — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) January 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 KTLA via CNN. All rights reserved.