Police investigating aggravated robbery in College Station

The College Station Police Department said they are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a victim at knifepoint in College Station early Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to the 100 block of Nagel St. around 1:42 a.m. for an aggravated robbery call.

The victim told police that two unknown men had robbed him at knifepoint and had taken his cell phone, his E-Cigarette, and an unknown amount of cash.

The victim told police that the larger of the two suspects grabbed him in a headlock and dragged him into a nearby alley where the thinner suspect then displayed a 5" knife and placed it against the victim's chest, demanding property.

The victim quickly provided his valuables to the suspects who then fled the scene.

The victim was not injured during the incident but was found to be heavily intoxicated.

A search of the area for the suspects was unsuccessful but officers were able to recover the victim’s phone that had been discarded nearby.

The first suspect is described a man between 20-30 years old, heavy built about 6'1" with a full beard wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a man between 20-30 years old, thin built about 6'1" clean shaven, wearing a white cap, gray long sleeve shirt and dark pants.

If anyone has any information you are asked to call police at 979-764-3600.

