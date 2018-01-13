Central Texas girl raking her way to Disneyland

"A dream is a wish your heart makes."

One Central Texas girl is dreaming big and being taught to hard work is how you make those dreams come true.

For her eighth birthday, Brylie Centunzi told her parents she wanted to go to Disneyland.

"My mom went and I want to have that experience," Brylie said.

Her parents agreed, but told her she would have to work for it.

"I want her to learn that life isn't just handed to her," Jessica Centunzi-Sanchez, Brylie's mother, said.

Brylie needs to earn $2500. So far, she has $900.

"Life is more than sitting around waiting for your hopes and dreams and your desires to just come for you. You have to go after them, and you're not gonna do that by just sitting around or just by asking people or it just being handed to you. I don't feel like she's gonna learn anything from that," Centunzi-Sanchez added.

So, Brylie rakes leaves, with the help of her mom, for donations that will one day make her dream of going to Disneyland come true.

"When that day finally comes and we're on that plane or the car or whatever we use, I'm gonna feel like that I did a pretty good job... and hopefully, she will see the value of what she has done, too," Centunzi-Sanchez said.

