Iowa State tops Baylor 75-65

Freshman Lindell Wigginton scored a career-high 30 points and Iowa State beat Baylor 75-65 on Saturday to snap a four-game losing skid.

Nick Weiler-Babb added 15 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (10-6, 1-4 Big 12), who picked up their first league win while beating the Bears (11-6, 1-4) for the 14th time in 16 tries at home.

Wigginton buried a 3 and fellow freshman Cameron Lard hit a layup with 4:26 left to put Iowa State ahead 64-58 and force a Baylor timeout. Lard then rescued a Cyclones possession by pushing a loose ball to the perimeter, and Wigginton responded with a 3 that made it 69-62 with 1:36 to go.

Weiler-Babb then drained the shot clock and hit a mid-range jumper to push Iowa State's lead to 71-65 with 51 seconds to go.

Lard scored 11 points with nine rebounds and five blocks for the Cyclones, who survived a 1 of 12 shooting stretch midway through the second half.

Freshman Tristan Clark had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Baylor (11-6, 1-4), which lost despite grabbing 19 offensive rebounds

THE BIG PICTURE

Baylor: This was Clark's best Big 12 game by far. An improving Clark would go a long way in the Bears' push for a decent finish in conference play. Still, Baylor fell into a tie for last place in the Big 12 with the loss.

Iowa State: Wigginton and Lard are the future of Iowa State basketball, so seeing those two lead the way at times was an encouraging sign for a program in the middle of a rebuild. Wigginton took over Iowa State's offense with guard Donovan Jackson (3 points on 1 of 10 shooting) struggling to hit anything. Sophomore Solomon Young added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts Oklahoma State on Monday.

Iowa State plays at TCU on Wednesday

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)