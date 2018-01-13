Police searching for suspects involved in aggravated robbery, assault during overnight party

The Waco Police Department said they are searching for the suspects involved in an aggravated robbery and aggravated assault that took place during a party on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Wagon Wheel Circle around 3:30 a.m.

During the party, several unknown people were inside the home. One of the residents saw a man attempting to steal an XBOX from one of the bedrooms.

An altercation started in which the suspect was knocked unconscious.

Residents were attempting to shut down the party and remove the suspect from the home.

Friends of the suspect came back to the home and started an altercation.

One of the suspects displayed a pistol and beat three of the residents.

As the pistol whipping suspect was about to leave, he reached into a pocket of one of the residents and stole his iPhone.

He also discharged the weapon into the ceiling of the home.

Both the theft suspect and the suspect with the weapon along with their accomplices fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

