Cameron Park Zoo celebrates baby orangutan's first birthday

Cameron Park Zoo is celebrating their youngest orangutan, Razak, turning one this weekend.

In place of presents, the zoo held a milk drive to help organizations who feed orphaned baby orangutans.

One baby orangutan drinks an average of three bottles of formula per day so they were asking for five-dollar donations from the public.

The zoo said they raised $2,030 for the 23 babies at the Bornean Orangutan Survival Foundation.

Razak had a LEGO-themed birthday party on Saturday. LEGO building blocks are Razak's favorite toy, according to zoo staff.

They also had cake, both for the public and for Razak and Mae. The orangutans enjoyed primate biscuits, which are filled with fruits and vegetables, and topped with a yogurt-based icing.

