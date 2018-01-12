Astros re-sign World Series core

Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday. He was 89 years old.More >>
Astros starter Dallas Keuchel agreed to a $13.2 million, one-year contract after helping lead Houston to its first World Series title, and designated hitter/catcher Evan Gattis got a $6.7 million deal. Pitchers Lance McCullers Jr. ($2.45 million) and Brad Peacock ($2.44 million) also agreed, when players and teams were set to swap proposed salaries in arbitration.More >>
11th-ranked Baylor men's tennis saw two players advance to the main draw singles quarterfinals after day one of the Sherwood Collegiate Cup Friday at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.More >>
On the quest to avenge their most recent loss to second ranked West Virginia, the 11-5 Baylor Bears are in Aimes, for yet another road test. Bears set to take on 9-6 Iowa State Saturday afternoon, and while the Bears have just one Big 12 win, the Cyclones are looking to pick up their first. Saturday marks the 34th meeting between the two teams, ISU leads the series 18-15 including a 13-2 record in Ames. However, Baylor has won 5 of the last 6 matchups including 4 wins when ISU was ra...More >>
Chameka Scott helped lead Baylor to its first national title in 2005, now she's battling cancer again.More >>
