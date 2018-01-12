Sheriff's office: Two inmates dead after suffering flu-like symptoms

Two inmates are dead after suffering from flu-like symptoms.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Friday that two jail inmates from the Montgomery County Jail died at a local hospital from flu-related symptoms.

MCSO said that Mosheer Rashid, 41, began to fall ill on Dec. 8. He was sent to Conroe Regional Medical Center on Dec. 11 and was admitted for Influenza A. He died on Dec. 19.

MCSO said that Carl Bible, 34, was fell ill on Dec. 23, complaining of difficulty breathing. He was admitted to Conroe Regional Medical Center for Influenza Pneumonia and passed away on Jan. 5.

MCSO said that both men suffered other medical issues but that the flu could have played a role in their deaths.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Mr. Rashid and Mr. Bible. We take the health and safety of those entrusted in our care...very seriously," said Sheriff Rand Henderson.

Both deaths are being investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jail Administration, Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives and the Texas Rangers.

