Baylor Basketball travels to Iowa State for Big 12 Clash

By Katie Engleson, Sports Reporter
On the quest to avenge their most recent loss to second ranked West Virginia, the 11-5 Baylor Bears are in Ames, for yet another road test. Bears set to take on 9-6 Iowa State Saturday afternoon, and while the Bears have just one Big 12 win, the Cyclones are looking to pick up their first.

Saturday marks the 34th meeting between the two teams, ISU leads the series 18-15 including a 13-2 record in Ames. However, Baylor has won 5 of the last 6 matchups including 4 wins when ISU was ranked.

Baylor Head Coach, Scott Drew says, "Just like us, they have lost a lot of close games so far, all the games except for the first game was close until the last ten minutes or so."

Tipoff for Saturday's showdown is set for 2:00 PM Central Time on ESPN NEWS.

