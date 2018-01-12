Belton youth softball association reaches out to community for help

The Belton Youth Softball Association is more than a recreational softball league.

"Honestly it brings a lot of people together. Families together, kids together and create long-term friendships," BYSA President Marina Trevino said.

but that kinship could be in jeopardy--- now that the association is struggling financially...

"Right now financially we have enough money to start the season," Trevino said.

This follows the resignation and arrest of former BYSA President Tommy Parker who is accused of stealing money from the association.

"We want to be able to provide them with water and be able to provide them with good uniforms. uniforms that are not cheap, but something that holds throughout the entire season. We want to be able to get them trophy's," Trevino added.

All things that may not be able to happen with the now tight budget the association is on.

"We are looking for sponsorships anyone that's willing to help us with fundraising and stuff like that. We don't have an exact amount that we want because honestly, we are just grateful for what we get," Trevino said.

And two former BYSA players are hoping the association can get the necessary funds together before its too late.

"This place was basically home to us. We were here 3-4 times each week just playing softball, having practice watching our friends," Madison Ward said.

"There is a lot of people who spend a lot of time in BYSA and I think they will miss out a lot," Madison Cotton added.

Trevino added that there are several ways to help, such as making a donation to PO Box 1684 Belton, Texas 76513 or heading to their website.

The Association will also be hosting a family fun night to raise money.

"Our family fun night is actually Saturday, April 7 and that's just a way for the community to get together on the softball field to help out the youth league," Trevino said.

Parker is charged with theft between 750 and 2,500 dollars. Parker was arrested in October and has since bonded out of jail.

