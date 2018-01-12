Providence names new president

Providence Healthcare Network has named a new president.

Healthcare executive, Philip A. Patterson has been selected a the new president, effective Feb. 26.

Providence is part of Ascension, the largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. and the world’s largest Catholic health system.

“Philip is an exceptional choice to lead Providence and his passion for community enrichment will make him an integral part of the Waco community,” said Craig Cordola, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascension Texas. “With a commitment to quality and service, he will be instrumental in continuing our Mission of providing compassionate, personalized care to those we are called to serve.”

Patterson has been in executive healthcare leadership for more than 20 years.

He comes to Providence from Trinity Health in Minot, North Dakota, where he led operations to strengthen the organization’s quality, service, finance and growth goals as Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.

“I am excited to call Texas home again and to become part of the growth and development occurring in Waco,” said Patterson. “I'm looking forward to working alongside the committed and compassionate team of providers, associates and volunteers at Providence. As we grow with Waco, we will continue to build upon our rich history of service to the community.”

Committed to community enrichment, Patterson has volunteered for numerous boards, including his current role as Trustee of Kentucky Wesleyan College. He also served on the boards of Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Healthcare Collaborative, New York Economic Development Council-Rockland, and Suburban New York Hospital Association.

He graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Business Administration and continued his studies to earn a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama and a Master of Health Administration from Georgia State University.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.