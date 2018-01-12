Temple City Council to consider appointing interim city manager as city manager

Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.More >>
Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.More >>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.More >>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.More >>
What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.More >>
What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.More >>
The Wall Street Journal is reporting President Donald Trump's personal lawyer brokered a $130,000 payment to a porn star to prevent her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
The Wall Street Journal is reporting President Donald Trump's personal lawyer brokered a $130,000 payment to a porn star to prevent her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties...More >>
Documents show that FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big stashes of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.More >>