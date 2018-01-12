Temple City Council to consider appointing interim city manager as city manager

The Director of Communications for the City of Temple said City Council is scheduled to consider appointing Brynn Myers to serve as City Manager of Temple, at its Jan. 18 City Council meeting.

Myers is currently serving as the interim City Manager following the retirement of Jonathan Graham.

Myers has 14 years of experience in city government.

She joined the City of Temple in 2008 serving as Assistant to the City Manager and then Director of Administrative Services before being appointed as Assistant City Manager in 2014.

Prior to her tenure in Temple, Myers worked for the City of Huntsville as budget manager.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.