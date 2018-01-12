One person dead after fire engulfed home in Gatesville

The Coryell Sheriff's Department said one person is dead after a fire engulfed a home in Gatesville on Friday morning.

The Coryell Sheriff's Office received the reports of the structure fire around 8:43 a.m. on the 300 block of River Rd.

The Gatesville Fire Department responded to the fire along with deputies and investigators with the Coryell County Sheriff's Office.

The home was fully engulfed as well as three other vehicles on the property within close proximity to the residence.

Deputies received information from the homeowner that the possible occupant of the home, whom was renting the home, according to the homeowner, was still inside the home.

After the fire was extinguished fire crews noticed the charred remains of what appeared to be a human body.

Justice of the Peace, Coy Latham pronounced the subject dead at 8:43 a.m.

Judge Latham ordered an autopsy of the decedent.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Texas State Fire Marshall’s Office was notified and asked for their assistance.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.