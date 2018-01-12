Former Lady Bear standout battling cancer

Chameka Scott helped lead Baylor to its first national title in 2005, now she's battling cancer again.

"The cancer is back. It's in a very aggressive form," explained Lady Bear coach Kim Mulkey during her Friday news conference.

Scott started her battle with the disease in 2015 and was able to beat it back. Now, three years later she's at MD Anderson Cancer center in Houston taking radiation treatments.

"She has a lot more to take and then will be released from the hospital."

Scott was supposed to speak in Waco next week for a lunch event with Baylor, but that appearance has been canceled.

"She just needs a lot of prayers right now."

Scott finished her career at Baylor in 2006 and went on to play professionally in the WNBA and overseas.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.