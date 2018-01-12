Former Lady Bear standout battling cancer - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Former Lady Bear standout battling cancer

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Chameka Scott helped lead Baylor to its first national title in 2005, now she's battling cancer again.

"The cancer is back. It's in a very aggressive form," explained Lady Bear coach Kim Mulkey during her Friday news conference.

Scott started her battle with the disease in 2015 and was able to beat it back. Now, three years later she's at MD Anderson Cancer center in Houston taking radiation treatments.

"She has a lot more to take and then will be released from the hospital."

Scott was supposed to speak in Waco next week for a lunch event with Baylor, but that appearance has been canceled.

"She just needs a lot of prayers right now."

Scott finished her career at Baylor in 2006 and went on to play professionally in the WNBA and overseas.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Keith Jackson, 'voice of college football,' dies at 89

    Keith Jackson, 'voice of college football,' dies at 89

    Saturday, January 13 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-01-13 16:17:46 GMT
    Saturday, January 13 2018 11:17 AM EST2018-01-13 16:17:46 GMT

    Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday. He was 89 years old.

    More >>

    Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday. He was 89 years old.

    More >>

  • Astros re-sign World Series core

    Astros re-sign World Series core

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:12 PM EST2018-01-13 04:12:48 GMT

    Astros starter Dallas Keuchel agreed to a $13.2 million, one-year contract after helping lead Houston to its first World Series title, and designated hitter/catcher Evan Gattis got a $6.7 million deal. Pitchers Lance McCullers Jr. ($2.45 million) and Brad Peacock ($2.44 million) also agreed, when players and teams were set to swap proposed salaries in arbitration.

    More >>

    Astros starter Dallas Keuchel agreed to a $13.2 million, one-year contract after helping lead Houston to its first World Series title, and designated hitter/catcher Evan Gattis got a $6.7 million deal. Pitchers Lance McCullers Jr. ($2.45 million) and Brad Peacock ($2.44 million) also agreed, when players and teams were set to swap proposed salaries in arbitration.

    More >>

  • BU track has two advance in Sherwood Collegiate Cup

    BU track has two advance in Sherwood Collegiate Cup

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:09 PM EST2018-01-13 04:09:36 GMT

    11th-ranked Baylor men's tennis saw two players advance to the main draw singles quarterfinals after day one of the Sherwood Collegiate Cup Friday at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

    More >>

    11th-ranked Baylor men's tennis saw two players advance to the main draw singles quarterfinals after day one of the Sherwood Collegiate Cup Friday at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly