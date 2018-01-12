Flu treatment guidance for McLennan County

(Source: Raycom Media) MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -
The City of Waco, spokesperson Larry Holze said although there has been a slight decrease in flu cases over the past 2 weeks, the flu virus is still active in McLennan County and the risk fo for development remains high.
The Waco, and McLennan County Public Health and Baylor Scott and White and Providence Healthcare Network are encouraging anyone with flu symptoms to seek medical care.
There are many options to choose from starting with a primary healthcare provider, hospital emergency departments, urgent care clinics and private emergency rooms.
If you need medical attention for non-emergency conditions and symptoms contact your primary care provider or go to an urgent care clinic.
The following urgent care facilities are available on a walk-in basis:Central Texas Urgent Care Bellmead1135 North Loop 340(254) 867-1962Central Texas Urgent Care Woodway1201 Hewitt Dr #203(254) 666-3627Concentra Urgent Care4205 Franklin Ave(254) 772-2777FastMed Urgent Care5400 Crosslake Pkwy #300(254) 420-2336Express ER1411 N. Valley Mills Drive(254) 294-6500Premier ER - China Spring10207 China Spring Rd STE 170 (254)-836-5040Premier ER Plus- Waco221 N Jack Kultgen Expy(254)-537-9452Premier ER Plus- Woodway9110 Jordan Lane(254)-399-0740