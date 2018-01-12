Flu treatment guidance for McLennan County - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The City of Waco, spokesperson Larry Holze said although there has been a slight decrease in flu cases over the past 2 weeks, the flu virus is still active in McLennan County and the risk fo for development remains high. 

The Waco, and McLennan County Public Health and Baylor Scott and White and Providence Healthcare Network are encouraging anyone with flu symptoms to seek medical care. 

There are many options to choose from starting with a primary healthcare provider, hospital emergency departments, urgent care clinics and private emergency rooms.

If you need medical attention for non-emergency conditions and symptoms contact your primary care provider or go to an urgent care clinic.

The following urgent care facilities are available on a walk-in basis:

Central Texas Urgent Care Bellmead
1135 North Loop 340
(254) 867-1962
Central Texas Urgent Care Woodway
1201 Hewitt Dr #203
(254) 666-3627
Concentra Urgent Care
4205 Franklin Ave
(254) 772-2777
FastMed Urgent Care
5400 Crosslake Pkwy #300
(254) 420-2336
Express ER
1411 N. Valley Mills Drive
(254) 294-6500
Premier ER - China Spring
10207 China Spring Rd STE 170  
(254)-836-5040
Premier ER Plus- Waco
221 N Jack Kultgen Expy
(254)-537-9452
Premier ER Plus- Woodway
9110 Jordan Lane
(254)-399-0740
