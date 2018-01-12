Flu treatment guidance for McLennan County

The City of Waco, spokesperson Larry Holze said although there has been a slight decrease in flu cases over the past 2 weeks, the flu virus is still active in McLennan County and the risk fo for development remains high.

The Waco, and McLennan County Public Health and Baylor Scott and White and Providence Healthcare Network are encouraging anyone with flu symptoms to seek medical care.

There are many options to choose from starting with a primary healthcare provider, hospital emergency departments, urgent care clinics and private emergency rooms.

If you need medical attention for non-emergency conditions and symptoms contact your primary care provider or go to an urgent care clinic.

The following urgent care facilities are available on a walk-in basis:

Central Texas Urgent Care Bellmead

1135 North Loop 340

(254) 867-1962