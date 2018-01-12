YIKES! Florida officers wrangle 12.5 foot long Burmese python

Officers in Pembroke Pines, Florida wrangled a 12.5 Burmese python that was seen slithering across the street on Thursday night.

Police said an off-duty Customs & Border Patrol officer saw the large snake heading east near the Chapel Trail area.

Officer Joey Cabrera arrived first and wrangled the snake alone until backup units came to assist him.

The snake is now in the custody of a licensed python removal contractor.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.