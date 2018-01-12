Annual wreath ceremony honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 24th annual wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day took place on Friday.

Several community leaders, including Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt, Fire Chief Bobby Tatum and McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna attended the event.

Organizer Mrs. Coque Gibson who is the wife of McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson started the event after her family visited the home of Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee. She recalls seeing flowers and wreaths to commemorate Presley, which prompted the couple to start the wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Dr. King.

"When people pass by here, they see these wreaths and they want to know what it is. Martin Luther King Jr. and that will keep him alive, keep his vision and his dream alive until we actually get there. But if we don't do it," Gibson said.

There will be events to commemorate Dr. King over the weekend in Waco, ending with a candlelight vigil on Monday at 6 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Park.

