San Antonio school to close for Flu Day

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KXXV) -

A San Antonio Christian School said they will close the school for a Flu Day. 

The school will be closed Friday through Monday, Jan. 15 for the Martin Luther King holiday. 

While the school is closed, they said they would be launching a super clean of each classroom for the health of the faculty, staff and students. 

