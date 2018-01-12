Woman turns herself in after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

The Harker Heights Police Department said a woman turned herself in after police issued an arrest warrant for a pedestrian hit-and-run that left one man dead.

The woman identified as 60-year-old Sherry McCluer of Harker Heights surrendered to police Thursday afternoon.

The investigation resulting in the warrant was from an investigation that occurred on Nov. 5 where emergency crews responded to the 1100 block of South Amy Lane in reference to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was reported walking across the street when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The vehicle failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene.

The victim identified as 46-year-old Mario Tobar died from his injuries at Seton Medical Hospital in Harker Heights.

McCluer was transported to Bell County Jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

