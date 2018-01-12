Woman indicted in fatal hit-and-run - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Woman indicted in fatal hit-and-run

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Sherry McCluer (Source: Harker Heights Police Department) Sherry McCluer (Source: Harker Heights Police Department)
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (KXXV) -

The Harker Heights Police Department said a woman turned herself in after police issued an arrest warrant for a pedestrian hit-and-run that left one man dead. In February, she was indicted for accident involving death.

The woman identified as 60-year-old Sherry McCluer of Harker Heights surrendered to police Thursday afternoon. 

The investigation resulting in the warrant was from an investigation that occurred on Nov. 5 where emergency crews responded to the 1100 block of South Amy Lane in reference to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian.  

The pedestrian was reported walking across the street when he was struck by a southbound vehicle. 

The vehicle failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene. 

The victim identified as 46-year-old Mario Tobar died from his injuries at Seton Medical Hospital in Harker Heights. 

