Southbound Interstate 35 reopened in Temple after fatal auto-pedestrian crash

Interstate 35 is back open in Temple after the investigation of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident closed all southbound lanes there for several hours.

TxDOT said Thursday evening that the accident happened near mile marker 302 at W. Nugent Avenue.

Temple police said first responders got to the scene at 8:46 p.m. When officials arrived, they found a dead woman but were unable to locate a vehicle.

No other details were released.

