Police identify woman who died after auto-pedestrian accident on I-35, police searching for suspect

What has been a fairly routine exam for previous officeholders has taken on outsized importance in the age of Trump, given the tone of some of his tweets, comments attributed to some of his close advisers and Trump's recent slurring of words on national TV.More >>
Harker Heights police have released the body camera footage of the arrest of a woman who blamed the police for injuries she said she had received from the arrest.More >>
Trump's contemptuous description of an entire continent startled lawmakers in the meeting and immediately revived charges that the president is racist.More >>
