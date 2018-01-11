Baylor Track and Field ready to open season in Lubbock - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Track and Field ready to open season in Lubbock

By Katie Engleson, Sports Reporter
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Baylor Bears are kicking off their 2018 Indoor Track season this weekend in Lubbock, at the inaugural Texas Tech Corcky Classic.
Texas Tech will host LSU, Baylor, Houston and Texas. The event is named after Corky Oglesby, the former Tech track coach who passed away from pancreatic cancer in November.

The Baylor Bears are ready to get their season started, and are excited about the potential of their young team. The Freshman class was ranked number three by Track and Field News. Head Coach, Todd Harbour says "We have a great group of freshmen and I know they are excited, that brings energy. These guys are ready to go, and we have a good group of veterans to lead. Hopefully we will get off to a good start."

The meet will take place on Saturday.

