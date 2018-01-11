Baylor Softball returns from mission trip

Prior to the start of the 2018 softball season, the Baylor Softball team traveled to the African nation of Ghana in December for the second time, sharing their talents and the gospel with hundreds of children between the ages of two and twenty years old. Over 20 players, coaches, and family members traveled overseas to serve, using the sport of softball as a platform to spread to word of Jesus Christ.

Baylor head softball coach, Glenn Moore said, "It's really not about softball, that is just our vehicle to spread the gospel. As the bible says, "go into the world and teach all nations", that is part of the great commission. We have the ability to do that."

The Softball team held daily softball clinics, teaching those who had never even heard of the sport. "You get to hold their hand and see what they are really like. They are living in poverty, and to ease the pain and be able to do that it is a blessing, and we are required to do that as Christians."

The Lady Bears will open the season, February 9th.