Brown Family Health Center in Nacogdoches is hiring to broaden its services in 2018

The new year is expected to bring significant advancements for rural health care from the Brown Family Health Center in Nacogdoches.

The non-profit facility has new leadership with the clinic's namesake close by. Together they have lofty goals.

The Brown Family Health Center, which is located at the corner of East Main and Martha Street, is anchored by two people experienced in the challenges of providing non-profit rural health care.

Dr. Janine Woods, who has been on the job three months, has two decades of nonprofit management experience.

“We reinvested back into the people,” Brown, the center’s CEO, said. “We invested back into the community. We invested in Deep East Texas, so we don't have shareholders. We have patients."

By Woods' side is Dr. Wilbert Brown, the center’s executive consultant. The health center's name exhibits Brown's devotion to providing primary and integrated health care to anyone who needs it.

"Our vision is for us to become the premier primary care health facility in Nacogdoches,” Brown said.

Marketing, social media awareness, and filling six positions are underway. At the top of the list is an expansion of primary dental care.

"We'll be able to do cleanings. We'll be able to see children,” Woods said. “We'll be able to see all levels of care from an oral health point of view."

And this important why?

"Only 20 percent of all dentists in America accept Medicaid from an oral health care point of view,” Woods said.

Dental referrals and, most importantly, financial support are essential.

"These doors do not stay open by themselves,” Woods said. “We constantly stay in a resource development mode."

A fund drive begins in March. The goal is $50,000. Two leaders intend to meet the challenge.

Brown Family Health Center reaches out to 1.2 million people in a 12-county region. Evening hours will begin next month to better serve the population.

For more information on career opportunities and Dr. Janine Woods' career notes click this link or go to the center's Facebook page.

