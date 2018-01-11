Crews work to put out large grass fire

Crews from several agencies are working to put out a large grass fire.

The grass fire happened on the 1800 block of Eddy-Gatesville Parkway around 2 p.m.

McGregor, Moody, Troy, Lorena and Bruceville-Eddy fire departments all responded.

No injuries were reported and no details were released about how large the fire is.

