Crews work to put out large grass fire

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX (KXXV) -

Crews from several agencies are working to put out a large grass fire. 

The grass fire happened on the 1800 block of Eddy-Gatesville Parkway around 2 p.m. 

McGregor, Moody, Troy, Lorena and Bruceville-Eddy fire departments all responded. 

No injuries were reported and no details were released about how large the fire is. 

