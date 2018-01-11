Rangers caravan visits Waco

Pitchers Matt Bush, Chris Martin, and Shawn Tolleson ate lunch and signed autographs for fans in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Guests were allowed to pepper the players with questions and for ex-Bear Tolleson and former Highlander Martin there were no shortage of fans.

"Obviously there's no better organization for me to be with," remarked Martin, "but I can reflect on all that when I'm finished with baseball. Right now I'm focused on winning games."

Martin will get a chance to break into a Rangers pitching staff that needs a bit of work.

"Obviously we have a lot of talented young players," said Rangers color analyst Tom Grieve, "the question is whether this pitching staff will be able to come together and perform."

Tolleson will get the same chance as Martin after returning from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss all last season.

"It was tough. I elected to do my surgery and recovery with the Rangers staff so they've been by me the whole way."

Tolleson used to serve as a closer, but now says he's less focused on where he'll fit on a roster and more on just being on the list.

"I'd just love to be a major league pitcher," he said with a smirk.

Bush says he has a lot of confidence in the arms the Rangers have, but acknowledged those outside the organization might need convincing.

"Cole Hamels you expect big things out of him each and every year. The rest of us have something to prove. I don't think a lot of people expected much from us before last spring training."

Still, analyst Tom Grieve has been watching the Rangers for 24 seasons and he says one thing he's come to expect is change.

"This might not be the roster we go into spring training with. I think the front office could wait and see what free agents are out there and if they can be gotten for a good price."

The Rangers open spring training against the Cubs Feb 24.

