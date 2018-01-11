Man charged with indecency with a 10-year-old girl

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested and charged with indecency with a 10-year-old girl.

According to the affidavit on Jan.1, 2017 the man accused, 34-year-old Charles Allen Lidster intentionally engaged in sexual contact with the girl.

The affidavit also states that the said victim said that Lidster had come into her bedroom and took off her clothes. The victim also said that Lister laid her on the bed and he got on top of her.

On Jan. 9, 2018 Lidster was given a polygraph exam which he failed.

After the exam, Lidster confessed to sexually assaulting the girl.

Lidster was arrested yesterday by McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

