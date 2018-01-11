Affidavit: Man charged for indecency with two young girls

A man previously arrested for indecency with a 10-year-old girl has also been arrested for indecency, sexual contact, with a 12-year-old girl, according to arrest affidavits.

The affidavits say while McLennan County detectives were investigating 34-year-old Charles Allen Lidster for indecency with a 10-year-old girl, a 12-year-old victim came forward with similar accusations.

Affidavits say the man intentionally engaged in sexual contact with the 10-year-old.

The affidavits also state that the said victim said that Lidster had come into her bedroom and took off her clothes. The victim also said that Lister laid her on the bed and he got on top of her.

On Jan. 9, 2018 Lidster was given a polygraph exam which he failed.

After the exam, Lidster confessed to sexually assaulting the girl.

On Jan. 22, the 12-year-old came forward and told detectives Lidster had her remove her clothing and lay down in bed with him. She told detectives she could feel the man's "privates" on her thigh through his underwear, the affidavits say.

Lidster was arrested yesterday by McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

