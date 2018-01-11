Massive indoor water park to open in North Texas

A massive 80,000 square foot indoor water park will be opening in North Texas on Jan. 12.

The park, billed as a "cruise ship on land," features several other attractions aside from the 11 waterslides including:

Outdoor wave pool

Activity pool and children's area

FlowRider Surf Simulator

Lazy river with periodic waves

Retail shop

4,000 square foot arcade

Foot and beverage outlets

Full-service bar

Cabana rentals

Event and meeting space

Free parking

The water park will be open year-round thanks to its retractable roof.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. on Friday. The first 50 people in line will receive an annual pass to the park and the following 50 will receive a $100 Epic Waters gift card.

The water park is located at 2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052. It is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

