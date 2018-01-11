Massive indoor water park to open in North Texas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Massive indoor water park to open in North Texas

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Epic Waters Indoor Water Park) (Source: Epic Waters Indoor Water Park)
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (KXXV) -

A massive 80,000 square foot indoor water park will be opening in North Texas on Jan. 12. 

The park, billed as a "cruise ship on land," features several other attractions aside from the 11 waterslides including: 

  • Outdoor wave pool
  • Activity pool and children's area
  • FlowRider Surf Simulator
  • Lazy river with periodic waves
  • Retail shop
  • 4,000 square foot arcade
  • Foot and beverage outlets
  • Full-service bar
  • Cabana rentals
  • Event and meeting space
  • Free parking

The water park will be open year-round thanks to its retractable roof.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. on Friday. The first 50 people in line will receive an annual pass to the park and the following 50 will receive a $100 Epic Waters gift card. 

The water park is located at 2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052. It is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on the new waterpark click here

