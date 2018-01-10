Barnes, Ferrell lead Mavs past Hornets

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg is reporting Baylor football head coach Matt Rhule interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts' job earlier this week.More >>
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg is reporting Baylor football head coach Matt Rhule interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts' job earlier this week.More >>
Harrison Barnes had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Yogi Ferrell made seven 3-pointers and scored 22 points and the Dallas Mavericks fended off fatigue to beat a fresh Charlotte Hornets team 115-111 on Wednesday night.More >>
Harrison Barnes had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Yogi Ferrell made seven 3-pointers and scored 22 points and the Dallas Mavericks fended off fatigue to beat a fresh Charlotte Hornets team 115-111 on Wednesday night.More >>
Texas announced sophomore guard Andrew Jones has leukemia and has started treatment. Jones was the Longhorns leading scorer before he was sidelined by a broken wrist.More >>
Texas announced sophomore guard Andrew Jones has leukemia and has started treatment. Jones was the Longhorns leading scorer before he was sidelined by a broken wrist.More >>
In the first NJCAA Division I Poll of 2018, the McLennan Community College men's basketball team jumped two spots to 14th in the rankings.More >>
In the first NJCAA Division I Poll of 2018, the McLennan Community College men's basketball team jumped two spots to 14th in the rankings.More >>
Baylor volleyball head coach Ryan McGuyre added mid-year enrollees Shanel Bramschreiber and Bri Coleman to the team after their arrival on campus for the spring semester.More >>
Baylor volleyball head coach Ryan McGuyre added mid-year enrollees Shanel Bramschreiber and Bri Coleman to the team after their arrival on campus for the spring semester.More >>