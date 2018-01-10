Texas guard Jones diagnosed with Lukemia - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas guard Jones diagnosed with Lukemia

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas announced sophomore guard Andrew Jones has leukemia and has started treatment.

Jones was the Longhorns leading scorer before he was sidelined by a broken wrist. He played sparingly in his return after complaining of low energy and was sent for tests.

Jones considered leaving Texas for the NBA draft after his freshman season but opted to return to school.

Texas hosts No. 16 TCU on Wednesday night.

