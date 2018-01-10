Police: Woman arrested for abducting her cousin, victim found safe

Waco police said they have arrested a suspect that is accused of abducting her cousin. The victim has been released and is safe.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a call near the 1100 block of N. Sixth St. and were notified by the victim's sisters that her sister, Gabrielle Rivera was abducted by her cousin, Josephine Monrial.

Police said Monrial picked up the victim under false pretenses and was believed to be holding her against her will and police said Rivera was pleading for help.

Monrial was in the company of several other men and they may have been involved in the abduction as well.

The suspects initially picked up Rivera in a 4 door silver or grey Pontiac 4dr sedan with black rims.

Police were also searching for another possible person involved, Richard Steen.

Police said around 11 p.m. last night officers were notified the victim had made her way back to the 1100 block of N. 6th. Police said they believe the victim was released near the HEB in Bellmead and got a ride from a friend back to her apartment.

Officers continued to work the case throughout the night and were able to locate Monrial in an apartment located in the 1100 block of N. 6th around 11:45 p.m.

Police arrested Monrial and it was discovered that she had a baggie of methamphetamine.

Monrial is being charged with aggravated kidnapping and possession of meth.

Police said they believe the kidnapping also involved other illegal activity.

Multiple officers responded to the scene of the investigation and search for Gabrielle including the Marlin Police Department, Falls County Sheriff's Office, DPS, Bellmead Police Department and Robinson Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and police said additional arrest may occur.

