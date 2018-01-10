Police looking for victim who was abducted by her cousin

The Waco Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a person who was abducted by her cousin, Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a call near the 1100 block of N. 6th St. and determined that a female called Gabriella Rivera was abducted by her cousin, Josephine Monrial.

Monrial picked up the victim under false pretenses and is believed to be holding her against her will.

Monrial is in the company of several other men and they may be involved in the abduction as well.

The suspects initially picked up Rivera in a 4 door silver or grey Pontiac 4dr sedan with black rims.

Police believe they are switching vehicles to avoid capture.

Another possible involved suspect is Richard Steen.

Police believe the suspects and victim may be in the Marlin area.

Anyone that sees these individuals or have information is asked to call 911 immediately, and not approach the suspects.

