ESPN: Bears' Rhule interviewed for Colts

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg is reporting Baylor football head coach Matt Rhule interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts' job earlier this week.

Rhule just finished his first season with the Bears, compiling a 1-11 overall record. Before that, Rhule was the head coach for Temple where he went 28-23.

Baylor was hamstrung this past season with a bevy of injuries which kept the team from winning close contests in the Big 12.

Rhule spent 2012 in New York as the offensive line coach for the Giants.

The Baylor athletics department has not commented on the report.

