Baylor volleyball adds recruits

Baylor volleyball head coach Ryan McGuyre added mid-year enrollees Shanel Bramschreiber and Bri Coleman to the team after their arrival on campus for the spring semester.

Both Bramschreiber and Coleman are immediately eligible for spring practice and competition and will have four years of NCAA eligibility heading into the 2018 season.

“I’m extremely excited about the addition of our mid-year enrollees,” McGuyre said. “Bri Coleman brings some much-needed depth and firepower to our front row attack along with some healthy swagger and flat out awesome personality. I strongly believe we are getting one of the top liberos in the country with Shanel Bramschreiber. Her fearlessness, leadership, and commitment to learning will add to our strong defensive schemes and principals.”

A Plano, Texas native, Bramschreiber comes to the program after earning Honorable Mention Under Armour All-America status her senior season at Lovejoy H.S. as a libero. She was also named the TAVC 5A Defensive Player of the Year and District 15-5A MVP for the Leopards. Bramschreiber also participated in the Junior National Championship during her high school career.

Coleman, a Valencia, Calif., product, comes to Baylor after spending a semester at the College of the Canyons, a junior college in Valencia. A Class of 2016 graduate, Coleman was an All-SCV Volleyball Player of the Year selection after she led her team with 293 kills as well as finishing second in digs (235) and tied for aces (47).

Bramschreiber and Coleman join a Baylor volleyball team that has advanced to the NCAA Tournament Second Round for two straight years and earned its highest finish in Big 12 action in program history during the 2017 season.