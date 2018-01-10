Waco businessman Wilton Lanning passes away - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco businessman Wilton Lanning passes away

(Source: Waco Business League) (Source: Waco Business League)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Officers from the Waco Business League announced on Wednesday that local businessman and Dr. Pepper Museum founder,  Wilton Lanning passed away Wednesday afternoon. 

Wilton served as the 5th president of the Waco Business League in 1988. 

After the retirement of the League's first Executive Director, Paul Marable, Wilton accepted the role of Executive Director in 2004. 

Wilton served as Executive Director for 13 years. 

On January 31, 2017, the membership of the League honored Wilton at the Annual Meeting with Lifetime  Achievement Award. 

Funeral services are pending. 

He is survived by his wife and two sons. 

Wilton Lanning was 81 years old.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

