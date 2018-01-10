Terry Priced named Texas A&M defensive ends coach

A four-year football letterman at Texas A&M from 1986-1989, Terry Price led the Aggies’ defensive line in tackles as both a junior and a senior while helping the Aggies to pair of conference championships during his standout career. Price earned All-Southwest Conference honors as a senior and was also named an honorable mention All-American by The Sporting News.

Most of his successful coaching career has been at schools in the Southeastern Conference – Texas A&M (2012-present), Ole Miss (1995-98 and 2009-11) and Auburn (1999-2008) – and he’s helped his teams to earn 19 bowl berths in that time.

Price’s first season back in Aggieland was 2012 when he helped the staff transition to a 4-3 defense while returning only one starter on the defensive line. The unit emerged as a strength and generated a first-team All-American in defensive end Damontre Moore. Moore would go on to become a third-round draft pick of the New York Giants. The lone returning starter of the group was Spencer Nealy, who received the prestigious Aggie Heart Award at the end of the season.

In 2014, Price helped guide true freshman defensive end Myles Garrett to one of the best debut seasons in school history with 11.5 quarterback sacks that also established a SEC freshman record. Garrett would go on to become a two-time All-American and a two-time finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award before being selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Perhaps his most impressive coaching job came in 2017 when he helped develop Landis Durham from a little-used backup to the conference leader with 10.5 quarterback sacks. Durham ranked No. 8 nationally in sacks and earned All-SEC honors. In a season when the Aggies had to replace the formidable DE duo of Garrett and Daeshon Hall (2017 third round by the Carolina Panthers), Texas A&M led the SEC in QB sacks with Price’s defensive ends contributing 17.0 sacks.

Price played under Aggie head coaches Jackie Sherrill and R.C. Slocum and helped the team compile an overall record of 34-14. During Price’s career, the Aggies only lost three games on Kyle Field.

Price was drafted in the 10th round of the 1990 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. He played two seasons in the NFL for the Bears and the Miami Dolphins. Price returned to Aggieland in 1992 to finish his undergraduate degree and began his football coaching career working on Coach Slocum’s staff.

After departing Texas A&M, Price served one year as the strength coach and DL coach for Western Kentucky in 1994. He joined Coach Tommy Tuberville’s staff at Ole Miss from 1995-98 serving as the DL coach for the Rebels. He moved with Tuberville to another SEC school, Auburn, and coached from 1999-2008. Price would remain in the SEC moving back to Ole Miss to work under head coach Houston Nutt from 2009-11.

His DL crews at both Ole Miss and Auburn were noted for getting pressure on the quarterback and creating havoc. At Ole Miss, Price coached NFL selections Derrick Burgess (2001 third round by the Philadelphia Eagles), Jerrell Powe (2011 sixth round by the Kansas City Chiefs) and Greg Hardy (2010 sixth round by the Carolina Panthers). The 2005 Auburn DL led the SEC in sacks and that included an 11-sack performance against arch rival Alabama. At Auburn, Price coached NFL selections Marcus Washington (2000 second round by the Indianapolis Colts), Quinton Reese (2000 sixth round by the Detroit Lions), Reggie Torbor (2004 fourth round by the New York Giants), Stanley McClover (2006 seventh round by the Carolina Panthers), Quinton Groves (2008 second round by the Jacksonville Jaguars) and Sen’Derrick Mark (2009 second round by the Tennessee Titans). Groves is the Auburn University career sacks leader.

An excellent recruiter, Price was named a Rivals.com Top 25 recruiter in the nation in 2014, and 247 Sports.com named Price the No. 12 overall recruiter in the country the same year. Price has brought five-star DL talent such as Myles Garrett (2014), Daylon Mack (2015) and Justin Madubuike (2016) to Aggieland.

Price is a 1992 graduate of Texas A&M with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He was born in Atlanta, Ga., and played his high school football at Plano High School near Dallas. Price is married to the former Kenya Hodges and the couple has two sons—Alexander and Devin.