UMHB Basketball teams open ASC West Division play on Thursday

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s and women’s basketball teams will both take winning streaks into the start of American Southwest Conference West Division play this week. The Cru men and women will open West Division competition with a pair of games in Abilene.

Both teams will take on Hardin-Simmons University on Thursday in the ASC West Division opener for both schools. The women’s game tips off at 5:30 with the men to follow at 7:30 PM. The Cru will then face McMurry University in a Saturday doubleheader. The women’s game is scheduled for a 2:00 PM start that day with the men to follow at 4:00 PM.

The Cru women have won nine straight games and go into this week’s play with a 13-2 overall record. UMHB leads the ASC West with a 6-1 league mark on the year. The Cru women lead the ASC in scoring at 74.6 points per game and have two of the conference’s top three scorers in Hannah Holt (18.0 ppg) and Kendall Rollins (15.5 ppg). The UMHB men have won four in a row and seven of their last eight for an 11-4 overall record and a 4-3 mark in the ASC. LaKendric Hyson leads the Cru in scoring at 16.1 points per game with Demarius Cress right behind him at 16.0 points per contest.

Hardin-Simmons’ women have a 4-9 overall record and a 2-4 ASC mark going into Thursday night’s game. The McMurry women are 7-6 overall and are tied for second in the ASC West with a 5-2 league mark going into this week’s play. The Hardin-Simmons men are defending ASC champions, but go into Thursday night at 4-10 overall and 2-4 in the ASC. The McMurry men enter the week at 4-9 overall and 3-4 in the ASC on the season.

Both Hardin-Simmons and McMurry will offer live video and live statistics for this week’s games. You can find links to all of the live coverage on the UMHB Athletic Department web site at www.cruathletics.com.