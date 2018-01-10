Baylor women's tennis bolsters roster

Baylor head women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano bolstered his roster with the addition of Giorgia Testa. The Frosinone, Italy, native joined the Lady Bears in January and is eligible to compete as a freshman in the spring season.

“We are very excited to have Giorgia join the Baylor family,” Scrivano said. “She has a passion for the game and competes hard every day. Giorgia is the type of student-athlete that leads by example and makes her teammates better through her work ethic, positive attitude and mental toughness. She will make an immediate impact on our team this spring. We are thrilled to have her on our side.”

Testa, who owns a 2.4 Italian singles rating, is ranked among the Top 100 players in Italy. She has reached the second round of singles action at the $25,000 ITF tournament in Rome and the semifinal round of doubles competition at the $15,000 ITF tournament in Tampere.

Testa has been ranked as high as No. 970 by the WTA in singles and is currently No. 1009.

“I had many offers from other universities, but I chose Baylor because it’s like a family,” Testa said. “My teammates and coaches made me feel at home. I’m thankful to be a part of such an amazing university and tennis program. I cannot wait to fight for my team and wear the green and gold.”

At Baylor, Testa will pursue a degree in Nutrition.

Baylor now has a roster of nine, comprised of five freshmen, three sophomores and one senior for the spring season. The Lady Bears enter the year with a No. 20 Preseason Oracle/ITA ranking and were picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 Preseason Tennis Poll.

Baylor women’s tennis has a long history of success, which includes 11 regular season and eight tournament Big 12 Championships, six NCAA Elite Eight appearances and two NCAA Final Four berths. The Lady Bears have earned 13-straight NCAA Championship bids and 20 overall.

The team opens its spring slate on the road at Rice on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. (CT). On Jan. 26, Baylor will make its debut at home in doubleheader fashion against Western Michigan at 11 a.m. and New Mexico at 6 p.m.