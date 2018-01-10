One person arrested after leading authorities on high-speed chase

One person was arrested after leading authorities on a multi-county high-speed chase on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office the high-speed chase initiated by DPS that went into Hill County and turned around and ended in McLennan County.

According to Department of Public Safety Lt. Jodie Tullos, two troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a traffic violation near the 346 mile marker. However, he said the suspect didn't stop and kept driving at a high rate of speed. At times, Tullos said he was going more than 100 miles per hour.

The suspect drove from north McLennan County into Hill County, entering Hillsboro and driving through residential areas, according to Tullos.

Authorities attempted to spike the vehicle several times, but the suspect was able to avoid them.

The suspect lost control and crashed with two vehicles, a large truck and an SUV, on I-35 near exit 335A. Authorities said the suspect jumped out of the car, took off on foot and was captured by DPS and sheriff's deputies.

"We have pursuits from time to time. They're never good. They put a lot of peoples lives in danger including officers and our citizens out here on the highway. It's a very dangerous," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

No one was injured.

"It's always good when we are able to have a pursuit come to a safe end in regards to personal injuries. We're glad no one was directly injured," Tullos said.

DPS deputies, McLennan deputies and the Hillsboro Police Department were some of the agencies involved in the pursuit.

The chase ended around 2 p.m.

