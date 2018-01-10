Sistos, Jr. sentenced to 12 years for aggravated robbery, victim takes stand after collapsing in courthouse

Ramiro Sistos Jr., 37, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an aggravated robbery that happened in Lubbock in October 2016.

The victim told the court that Sistos, Jr. followed her home from the Crazy 8's game room at 50th and Avenue U. She told the courtroom she did not know someone was following her, but when she pulled up to her house, Sistos approached her with a gun.

She told the courtroom she recognized him from the game room where they had shared a brief conversation about the weather.

The woman said she dropped her purse and told Sistos he could take whatever he wanted, but he told her he needed something of value, or a man waiting in a car down the street would kill him because he owed him money.

The woman did not have any cash, so she said Sistos made her drive both of them to an ATM. She attempted to get cash, but she did not have any money in her account. Prosecutors played the surveillance video taken from the bank's ATM for jurors. It showed the woman looking distressed as Sistos rummaged through her purse.

When Sistos learned she did not have any money in her account, the woman said he forced her to drive them back to her home where he found collector's knives and jewelry.

The woman said he threatened to kill her if she called the police.

According to court documents, officers followed up on a tip that led them to Sistos and his brother, Byron, who is also charged with aggravated robbery.

Officers reported finding a loaded pistol in the vehicle as well as a red hat that matched the description of the hat the suspect was last seen wearing.

The victim collapsed in the courthouse after giving her testimony on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics took her out of the courthouse on a stretcher.

She was responsive and answering their questions.

On Wednesday morning, she returned to the courtroom, but in a wheelchair, where she heard the jury's verdict.

They found Sistos guilty of the October 2016 aggravated robbery.

During the sentencing phase, the jury heard from the victim again and also heard from Sistos himself.

The woman told the courtroom that she has never been the same after the robbery.

She said she is constantly looking over her shoulder and feared for her safety.

Sistos also took the stand and said he did not point a gun at the woman multiple times as she claimed he did.

He also admitted to taking cocaine prior to the crime.

The defense asked the jury to take into consideration that he was laboring under temporary inanity produced by voluntary intoxication (cocaine).

The state argued that Sistos knew what he was doing and asked jurors to consider sending him to prison for more than 10 years.

The jury returned with a sentence of 12 years.

