Man arrested for shooting nephew in stomach, drugs and alcohol possible factor in shooting

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Deputies on scene recovered two handguns, a shell casing and what appears to be a 9mm bullet from the residence. (Source: Google Maps)
Adam Scott (Source: Bosque County Jail)
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot late Tuesday evening in the Lakeside Village area. 

The sheriff's office said that Adam Scott told dispatchers he shot his nephew in the stomach with a 9mm handgun during an altercation. 

Deputies arrived on scene and took Adam Scott into custody. 

Deputies said that his nephew, Derek Scott, was transported to Hillcrest Hospital and is in stable condition. 

Deputies on scene recovered two handguns, a shell casing and what appears to be a 9mm bullet from the residence.

Adam Scott is in the Bosque County jail, and he has no bond set at this time.

Deputies believe alcohol and drugs may have played a factor in the incident.

