Officers help inmate deliver premature twins - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Officers help inmate deliver premature twins

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

On Thursday morning, three Navarro County officers helped an inmate who went into premature labor deliver the first of two twin babies.

Sheriff Elmer Tanner said Sgt. Robin Woodall and officers Betty Rivera and April Martin took quick actions that may have saved a babies life during a time-sensitive situation. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Hundreds search for victims of California mudslide

    Hundreds search for victims of California mudslide

    Thursday, January 11 2018 2:50 AM EST2018-01-11 07:50:52 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 6:01 AM EST2018-01-11 11:01:46 GMT

    The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found. 

    More >>

    The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found. 

    More >>

  • Lawmakers renew immigration effort as a shutdown looms

    Lawmakers renew immigration effort as a shutdown looms

    Thursday, January 11 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-01-11 05:41:33 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:52 AM EST2018-01-11 10:52:44 GMT

    Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means. 

    More >>

    Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means. 

    More >>

  • Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states

    Immigration agents descend on 7-Eleven stores in 17 states

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-01-10 17:30:55 GMT
    Thursday, January 11 2018 5:25 AM EST2018-01-11 10:25:17 GMT

    APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...

    More >>

    APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly